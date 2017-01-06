HIGHLIGHTS Playoff losses to Big Blue in ’07, ’11 still hurt

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mason Crosby has lived through both nightmares. And Green Bay’s kicker doesn’t want a hat trick.

Crosby was part of Packer teams in both 2007 and 2011 that fully expected to reach the Super Bowl. But in both of those seasons, the Giants came to Lambeau Field and notched playoff upsets. Each of those New York teams eventually won Super Bowls.

“Those were great years and we had great teams and obviously they did too, because they went on to win both those years,” Crosby said. “And so those are great games. It’s a great rivalry now.”

The Packers hope to swing the rivalry back in its favor Sunday when they meet the Giants in the NFC wild card.

These teams have never played in the same division. And they weren’t even in the same conference until 1970. But what’s transpired since 2007 has made them fierce rivals.

“Any time you fall short of accomplishing your goal, it’s tough,” Packers safety Morgan Burnett said. “And they stopped us from our goals those years.

“So any time you fall short, it’s always tough. If you don’t get the job done, it hurts. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”

The Packers have experienced arguably more postseason heartbreak than any NFL team over the past decade. Since 2007, they have lost four playoff games in overtime and five times on the final play — highlighted by their meltdown in the 2014 NFC championship game in Seattle.

But the losses to the Giants are as brutal as any.

In the frigid 2007 NFC championship game, Green Bay was a 7 1/2-point favorite. But Eli Manning and Co. scored a stunning 23-20 win in overtime in what was Brett Favre’s final game as a Packer.

Then in 2011, the Packers were 15-1 in the regular season and entered the divisional playoffs as an 8-point favorite over the Giants. But Manning lit itup with three touchdowns and a 114.5 quarterback rating as the Giants notched a 37-20 win.

The Packers are a 4.5-point favorite for Sunday’s game.

“We’ve met up a lot and they’ve obviously had a lot of success the past seven, eight years just like we have,” said Packers Pro Bowl right guard T.J. Lang. “You get two fan bases like that, two teams with that type of characteristics meeting up in the playoffs, it obviously makes for a hell of a game.”

The only Packers remaining from that 2007 contest are quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Crosby. Green Bay has 10 players that competed in the 2011 game.

The Giants have only six players who were around for the 2011 game, while only Manning and long snapper Zak DeOssie played in the 2007 game.

With so many new faces, several Packers tried downplaying Sunday’s matchup — insisting any rivalry talk is overblown.

“I don’t know how many guys were here in ’07 besides probably just me and Mason,” Rodgers said. “And in ’11, not many guys on either side — probably just a handful. We’re playing against the 2016 Giants and they’re playing against the 2016 Packers in 2017.”

Packers coach Mike McCarthy agreed.

“You’re talking about two different teams,” McCarthy said. “I don’t even know how many players are on each one of those teams. And so playoff losses are tough, but they don’t really factor in this game.”

McCarthy can try selling that message to his fan base, but they’ll tune a deaf ear. The fact remains the Giants handed Green Bay two of the most devastating playoff losses in franchise history. Watching the Giants win Super Bowls those seasons was even more painful. Now, the Packers want to begin settling the score.

“Is it a rivalry? I don’t know. Probably,” Burnett said. “I just know it’s going to be two good football teams going out, going at it. It’s going to be a 60-minute football game of guys giving it their all. We’ve just got to try to get a win.”

And try writing a different ending.