Patriots visit the White House
The New England Patriots became the first championship-winning team to visit the White House under President Donald Trump on April 19, 2017. The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
US President Donald Trump holds a football helmet given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft delivers remarks during an event celebrating the team's Super Bowl win hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was the team's fifth Super Bowl victory since 1960.
US President Donald Trump speaks alongside New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) and members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017.
President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, right, and head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, accompanied by head coach Bill Belichick, center, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) listens to New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick deliver remarks during an event celebrating the team's Super Bowl win on the South Lawn at the White House April 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. It was the team's fifth Super Bowl victory since 1960.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
US President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (L) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017.
US President Donald Trump holds a football helmet given to him by the New England Patriots alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017.
US President Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) and head coach Bill Belichick (L) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl Champions on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 19, 2017.
President Donald Trump is presented a New England Patriots helmet and jersey from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, accompanied by owner Robert Kraft, right, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, center, and others, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick presents President Donald Trump with a Patriots helmet during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
A youth wears a jersey of New England Patriots tightend Rob Gronkowski as President Donald Trump hosted a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, to honor the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
President Donald Trump talks to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory.
