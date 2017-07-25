Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 67° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    PhotosSportsFootball

    Best shots from NFL training camps


    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    As NFL training camp gets underway, here are some of the best pictures from around the league.

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) runs drills
    (Credit: AP / Matt York)

    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) runs drills during the NFL football team's first day of training camp, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer warms up at
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer warms up at University of Phoenix Stadium during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, July 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a drink
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a drink after speaking with members of the media during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) slips
    (Credit: AP / Ross D. Franklin)

    Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) slips past defensive back Rudy Ford (30) as linebacker Alani Fua (59) arrives to make a tackle during an NFL football training camp Monday, July 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gives autographs
    (Credit: AP / Michael Owen Baker)

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gives autographs to fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 24, 2017.

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and head
    (Credit: AP / Michael Owen Baker)

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and head coach Jason Garrett have fun after playing catch following practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 24, 2017.

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett pulls on
    (Credit: AP / Matt Rourke)

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett pulls on his helmet during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK