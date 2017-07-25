Best shots from NFL training camps
As NFL training camp gets underway, here are some of the best pictures from around the league.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) runs drills during the NFL football team's first day of training camp, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer warms up at University of Phoenix Stadium during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, July 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz takes a drink after speaking with members of the media during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams (33) slips past defensive back Rudy Ford (30) as linebacker Alani Fua (59) arrives to make a tackle during an NFL football training camp Monday, July 24, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott gives autographs to fans after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 24, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, and head coach Jason Garrett have fun after playing catch following practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Monday, July 24, 2017.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett pulls on his helmet during an NFL football training camp in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
