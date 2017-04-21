Below is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2017 NFL season. (All times Eastern.)
Sept. 10 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Detroit, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*
Nov. 5 BYE
Nov. 12 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 Tennessee, 8:25 p.m. (TNF)
Nov. 26 Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*
Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. (MNF)
Dec. 10 Baltimore, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*
Dec. 17 New England, 4:25 p.m.
Dec. 25 at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 31 Cleveland, 1 p.m.
*-Time subject to change
