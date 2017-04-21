Below is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2017 NFL season. (All times Eastern.)

Sept. 10 at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Oct. 1 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 22 Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Detroit, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*

Nov. 5 BYE

Nov. 12 at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 Tennessee, 8:25 p.m. (TNF)

Nov. 26 Green Bay, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*

Dec. 4 at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m. (MNF)

Dec. 10 Baltimore, 8:30 p.m. (SNF)*

Dec. 17 New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dec. 25 at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 Cleveland, 1 p.m.

*-Time subject to change