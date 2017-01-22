Subscribe
    Pittsburgh Steelers fans, left, and a New England Patriots fan pose while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    AFC Championship Game: Steelers vs. Patriots

    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The winner will advance to the Super Bowl.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns runs to the field to warm up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones heads to the field to warm up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)

    New England Patriots fans spend time tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New England Patriots fans hold up signs before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)

    New England Patriots fan T.J. Bransfield, of Stoneham, Mass., tosses the football while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Charles Krupa)

    Tyler Maruca talks on his cell phone while tailgating in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before the AFC championship NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)

    New England Patriots End Zone Militia member Bob Elliott, of Southborough, Mass., arrives at Gillette Stadium for the AFC championship NFL football game between the Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

