Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 42° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    FootballSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes in the Drone Drop event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    Pro Bowl week 2017


    Scenes from Orlando, Florida, during the NFL's Pro Bowl Week.

    Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis (58) competes in the
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis (58) competes in the Epic Pro Dodgeball event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton (13) competes in the
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton (13) competes in the Best Hands event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton (13) competes in the
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton (13) competes in the Epic Pro Dodgeball event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes in the Drone Drop event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. (13) competes in the Epic Pro Dodgeball event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    A drone prepares to go airborne with a
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    A drone prepares to go airborne with a football for the Drone Drop event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fa.

    New Orleans Saints Drew Brees (9) competes in
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    New Orleans Saints Drew Brees (9) competes in the Epic Pro Dodgeball event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Minnesota Vikings wears
    (Credit: Getty Images / Adam Bettcher)

    Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Minnesota Vikings wears special Pro Bowl Cleats and socks featuring former Minnesota Viking Randy Moss on field before the game against the Chicago Bears on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks through a
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan)

    Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks through a wall for the Power Relay event at the 2017 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.