Rex and Rob Ryan may be out as NFL coaches, but that didn’t stop them from teaming up in another way this weekend.
In a video that circulated on social media Sunday night, the brothers appeared to get caught in a scuffle at Margaritaville Restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, where they live.
In the 10-second clip, Rex, wearing a Bryce Harper jersey, swings around while grabbing another patron as what appears to be an employee of the restaurant tries to step in to break it up. Rob, dressed in a Clemson T-shirt, then tries to grab the man’s neck as another bystander tries to pull him away.
The brothers both were fired by the Bills with one game left in the 2016 NFL season.
Rex, who spent six seasons as the Jets’ head coach before going to Buffalo in 2015, joined ESPN as an analyst in April.
