So long, San Diego.

The Chargers officially announced on Thursday that they will relocate to Los Angeles for the beginning of the 2017 season, ending a 55-year run in San Diego. Owner Dean Spanos made the announcement in a statement ahead of a league-mandated deadline of Tuesday for a decision on the team’s future.

“After much deliberation, I have made the decision to relocate the Chargers to Los Angeles, beginning with the 2017 NFL season,” Spanos wrote. “San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years. But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers.”

The Chargers also released a new logo, white letters L and A on a blue field with a lightning bolt serving as the bottom of the L and going across the A.

The finality of the news was met with surprise despite years of threats regarding a move. In November, San Diego voters rejected a measure that would have helped pay for a proposed $1.8 billion downtown stadium project by raising hotel occupancy taxes. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month at the Winter League Meeting that “no great progress” had come about in finding a solution to San Diego’s stadium issue.

The Chargers last month leased part of an Orange County office facility to serve as their home base for what was at the time a potential move to Los Angeles.

Spanos told Goodell, other league officials, and a few team owners of his intentions to announce the move following meetings in New York on Wednesday, the NFL Network reported.

The Chargers will give Los Angeles a second NFL team after decades without any. The Rams moved there last year from St. Louis and played their home games in the Los Angeles Coliseum while awaiting construction of a new stadium in Inglewood, which is due to be completed for the 2019 season. That stadium eventually will be home to both teams with the Chargers as tenants.

The 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, California, will be the Chargers’ temporary home field until construction is completed on the new stadium.

“L.A. is a remarkable place, and while we played our first season there in 1960 and have had fans there ever since, our entire organization knows that we have a tremendous amount of work to do,” Spanos wrote. “We must earn the respect and support of L.A. football fans. We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community.

“The Chargers are determined to fight for L.A. and we are excited to get started.”