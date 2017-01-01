Advertisement Advertise here

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With his game still in doubt, Seattle coach Pete Carroll made what he described as an uncomfortable decision. With the chance of a first-round bye all but gone with Atlanta holding a comfortable lead, Carroll pulled quarterback Russell Wilson and other key players to keep them fresh for next week's playoff game.

Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown before being replaced in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat San Francisco 25-23 on Sunday in what could be coach Chip Kelly's final game with the 49ers.

"I hate backing off any time ever," Carroll said. "I can't remember doing it very many times. I just thought we were able to do something to protect ourselves for next week. I did not want to be planning for that. It just kind of happened and it just seemed like we (were) able to do something to help, and it worked out fine."

The Falcons wrapped up a bye with a 38-32 win over New Orleans, sending the NFC West champion Seahawks (10-5-1) to the playoffs as the third seed. The Seahawks will host the loser of Sunday night's game between Detroit and Green Bay next week.