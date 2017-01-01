Seahawks vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With his game still in doubt, Seattle coach Pete Carroll made what he described as an uncomfortable decision. With the chance of a first-round bye all but gone with Atlanta holding a comfortable lead, Carroll pulled quarterback Russell Wilson and other key players to keep them fresh for next week's playoff game.
Wilson threw for 258 yards and a touchdown before being replaced in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks rallied from an early 11-point deficit to beat San Francisco 25-23 on Sunday in what could be coach Chip Kelly's final game with the 49ers.
"I hate backing off any time ever," Carroll said. "I can't remember doing it very many times. I just thought we were able to do something to protect ourselves for next week. I did not want to be planning for that. It just kind of happened and it just seemed like we (were) able to do something to help, and it worked out fine."
The Falcons wrapped up a bye with a 38-32 win over New Orleans, sending the NFC West champion Seahawks (10-5-1) to the playoffs as the third seed. The Seahawks will host the loser of Sunday night's game between Detroit and Green Bay next week.
Luke Willson #82 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with Jermaine Kearse #15 after Willson caught a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) scores a touchdown between San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) and strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (17) tries to stiff-arm Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass while covered by Rashard Robinson #33 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers gets pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line by Jeremy Lane #20 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Luke Willson #82 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks recovers a fumble as Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers dives for the loose ball at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) celebrates with defensive end Frank Clark after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (36) runs in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Keith Reaser (27) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks is congratulated by Marcel Reece #44 after he ran in for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers runs in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass while covered by Antoine Bethea #41 of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Bobby Wagner #54 of the Seattle Seahawks dives to recover a fumble taking the ball away from Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers runs in to the field for their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Joshua Garnett #65 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers ran in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
San Francisco 49ers running back DuJuan Harris, center, fumbles the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Seattle recovered the ball.
Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a 41-yard pass over Rashard Robinson #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) celebrates with fullback Marcel Reece (44) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.
DeAndre Smelter #18 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers ran in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
Shaun Draughn #24 of the San Francisco 49ers is congratulated by Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers after he ran in for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.
