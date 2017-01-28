Senior Bowl 2017
Scenes from the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Brendan Langley #31 of the North team breaks up a pass intended for Travin Dural #83 of the South team during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
Lorenzo Jerome #22 of the North team intercepts the ball as O.J. Howard #88 of the South team defends during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
North squad wide receiver Zay Jones of East Carolina (7) catches the ball against the South during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala.
John Johnson #9 of the North team tackles Freddie Stevenson #43 of the South team during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
North squad wide receiver Cooper Kupp of Eastern Washington (10) carries the ball as he gets around South squad defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon of Villanova (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
South squad quarterback Josh Dobbs of Tennessee (11) runs the ball as North squad cornerback Aarion Penton of Missouri (11) attempts the tackle during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala.
Taywan Taylor #82 of the South team is tackled by John Johnson #9 of the North team and Desmond King #14 during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
South squad safety Damarius Travis of Minnesota (7) and South squad inside linebacker Alex Anzalone of Florida (34) tackle North squad running back De'Veon Smith of Michigan (44) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala. (
South squad running back Donnel Pumphrey of San Diego State, center is tackled during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game against North, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala.
Amara Darboh #82 of the North team catches the ball as Dwayne Thomas #23 of the South team defends during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
Josh Reynolds #81 of the South team celebrates a touchdown with Jon Toth #72 during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl against the North team at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
South squad inside linebacker Harvey Langi of Brigham Young, right, celebrates with South squad defensive end Keionta Davis of UT-Chattanooga, left, after Davis sacks a North squad quarterback during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala.
South squad running back Matt Dayes of North Carolina State (20) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by North squad outside linebacker Vince Biegel of Wisconsin (47) and North squad inside linebacker Ben Gedeon of Michigan (42) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Zay Jones #7 of the North team attempts to catch the ball during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl against the South team at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
South squad wide receiver Travin Dural of LSU (83) misses the ball against the North squad during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, in Mobile, Ala.
Josh Reynolds #81 of the South team catches the ball for a touchdown as Brendan Langley #31 of the North team defends during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
Davis Webb #7 of the South team throws the ball during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl against the North team at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
Nate Peterman #4 of the North team throws the ball during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl against the South team at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
Mike Roberts #80 of the North team catches the ball as Dwayne Thomas #23 of the South team defends during the first half of the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama.
South squad quarterback Josh Dobbs of Tennessee (11) throws a pass against the North squad during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
