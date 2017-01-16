KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overcoming their own shortcomings in the red zone, the Steelers advanced to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since January 2011 with an 18-16 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. They won at Arrowhead Stadium on the strength of a playoff-record six field goals by Chris Boswell.

On a foggy and chilly night — the game was moved to prime time from its original 1:05 start because of weather conditions — Le’Veon Bell gained 170 yards on 30 carries and Ben Roethlisberger made several key and timely completions to Antonio Brown and Jesse James to keep drives moving, even if they ended up short of the end zone.

“It’s the line,’’ Roethlisberger said. “Le’Veon is awesome, but it’s the line that makes it possible. We’re only as good as we are up front. Passing the ball or running the ball, they open up the holes. A lot of dirty, grimy work. Against that pass rush and that defense in the hostile environment, you have to tip your hat to the guys up front.’’

The Steelers outgained the Chiefs 389 to 227 in yardage, but couldn’t reach the end zone in four trips to the red zone. Boswell bailed them out with field goals of 22, 38, 36, 45, 43 and 43 yards.

“The most important thing is getting the win,’’ Boswell said. “It doesn’t matter if I set an individual record or not. It was just about doing my job, coming out here and hitting it through the yellow pipes. Don’t think too much, don’t think, like, ‘I’m the guy’ or anything like that. I’m just out here doing my job, doing my 1/11th for the team.’’

So is Boswell — like Ben, Brown and Bell — a Killer B?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Said the kicker, “I don’t even think I belong in that picture.’’

The Steelers will face the New England Patriots at 6:40 p.m. next Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with the winner going to the Super Bowl.

“There’s a lot of things we’ll have to do to be successful against them,’’ Roethlisberger said. “They’re the best in the world for a reason. Not an easy test coming up. You’ve got to score points, can’t turn the ball over.’’

He added, “I’m gonna enjoy this today, maybe the bus ride to to the airplane. Any time you do this, you have to enjoy a big win in the playoffs on the road against a really good team, in a hostile environment. You have to, because they don’t come around that often.’’

After Boswell’s final field goal gave the Steelers an 18-10 lead with 9:49 left in the game, the Chiefs had a chance to tie it. They moved within 18-16 on Spencer Ware’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left and appeared to tie it at 18 when Alex Smith found Demetrius Harris on a two-point conversion pass. But tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding, and the next attempt wasn’t converted.

NFL videos

Chiefs coach Andy Reid elected to kick off instead of trying an onside kick with one timeout and the two-minute warning approaching. On third-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 12 on the first play after the two-minute warning, the Chiefs couldn’t get the stop they needed as Roethlisberger found Brown for a 7-yard completion. The Steelers then ran out the clock.

“That might not be a play you see on SportsCenter,’’ Roethlisberger said, “but the guys in the locker room know how big it was.’’

The Chiefs won the AFC West title with 12 victories, including six games at Arrowhead, but couldn’t take advantage of their home field. Kansas City has lost five straight playoff games at home. Not since beating the Steelers in overtime in 1994 — when Joe Montana was the quarterback — have the Chiefs won a playoff game at home, the third-longest streak in the NFL.

Because of an ice storm that blanketed the Midwest, kickoff was moved from 1:05 p.m. Eastern time to 8:20 p.m. Field conditions did not seem to overwhelm the players, and temperatures were in the mid-30s with a slight breeze.

The Steelers gained 275 yards in the first half, including 101 on the ground by Bell, but each of their drives stalled short of the end zone. They settled for four field goals by Boswell, including a 45-yarder in the second quarter with less than a minute to go that gave Pittsburgh a 12-7 halftime lead. The Chiefs also stopped another Steelers drive in the red zone with a takeaway as safety Eric Berry intercepted Roethlisberger in the end zone after Frank Zombo tipped the pass at the line of scrimmage.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

After the Steelers opened the game with a field goal, the Chiefs responded by going 55 yards in six plays, ending with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Albert Wilson. The Chiefs mustered only 51 combined yards on their next 14 plays of the first half.

Boswell converted another field goal on Pittsburgh’s opening drive in the third quarter to extend the lead, and Kansas City responded with a promising drive of its own, but a delay penalty and a sack by James Harrison forced a punt near midfield.

Travis Kelce dropped a pass that would have set up the Chiefs in the red zone, then committed a roughing penalty that knocked them back into Steelers territory. Facing third-and-20, Smith made his best pass of the night, to Jeremy Maclin, who landed just in bounds and just past the first-down marker. The drive stalled, but Cairo Santos hit a 48-yard field goal to bring the Chiefs within 15-10 just before the end of the third quarter.