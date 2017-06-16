The NFL is coming to NHP.
A number of current and former players and coaches from the Giants and Jets, including defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and guard Justin Pugh, will be among the special guests at the third annual Big Daddy Youth Football Camp next week. The three-day event, which runs from June 26-28 at New Hyde Park Memorial High School, is open to players at all experience levels from grades 1 through 8.
Also scheduled to appear at the camp are Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, current Giants defensive linemen Kerry Wynn and Jay Bromley, and former Jets safety Erik Coleman, among others. The camp is run by Bills defensive assistant coach Jim Salgado and organized by his brother, Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado.
For more information on the camp or to register for the event go to www.bigdaddyfootball.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.