HOUSTON — Retire on top? Not a chance for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who said he has no plans to stop playing any time soon.

The 39-year-old Brady, who has said he’d like to play until he’s 45, said on SIRIUS XM radio that he still loves the game too much to stop now.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” said Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. “She told me that last night three times. And I said, ‘Too bad, babe. I’m having too much fun right now.’ ”

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl title, breaking a tie with Joe Montana of the 49ers and Terry Bradshaw of the Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback. The Brady-led rally from a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter was the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, as the Patriots beat the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime.

“You know, I feel like I can still do it,” he said. “And if you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it then, I mean I’d be so bored if I wasn’t going out there, knowing I could still do it. So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”