HOUSTON — Michael Irvin is one of the all-time great receivers who has had the ear of Odell Beckham Jr. over the years. But Irvin said he has not spoken with Beckham about his decision to go to Miami for the night with his fellow wide receivers the week before his first playoff appearance.
“I didn’t talk to him about those things, but I texted Odell last night,” Irvin, an analyst for NFL Network, said on Thursday. “We didn’t talk about ‘Man, what were you doing partying in Miami?’ We were texting about ‘Man, where are you going to party today?’ That’s what we were texting about last night.
“I went to see him and hang out with him,” Irvin said, “but we haven’t talked about that.”
Comments
