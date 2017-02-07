New England Patriots' Super Bowl LI parade
Scenes from Boston as the New England Patriots were honored with a parade on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2016, two days after winning Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons.
New England Patriots fans wait in the snow for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI two days earlier.
New England Patriots fans wait in the snow for the start of a parade Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Boston to celebrate their team's 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI two days earlier.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.