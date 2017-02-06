#NotMySuperBowlChamps trending on Twitter after Patriots, Tom Brady win
The morning after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI, and quarterback Tom Brady clinched his fifth NFL championship ring, a familiar sounding hashtag was the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter: #NotMySuperBowlChamps
The expression is reminiscent of the #NotMyPresident hashtag that sprung up on social media in reaction to Donald Trump winning the presidential election. (President Trump happens to be a Patriots fan, too.)
Some of the tweets jokingly call for marches and protests to be organized in reaction to the Pats' win. Some have even declared that the Atlanta Falcons, despite losing Sunday's big game, won the popular vote. And there were those claiming that Green Party candidate Jill Stein was already calling for a score recount.
Here's a round-up of some of those tweets.
Deals with the devil?(Credit: @girlsreallyrule via Twitter)
Atlanta won the popular vote(Credit: @songreporter via Twitter)
'Resist. Send money' to Jill Stein(Credit: @caardvaark via Twitter)
Starbucks hiring?(Credit: @pinepilot via Twitter)
Blame Russia(Credit: @prisonplanet via Twitter)
Dear everyone: Just stop(Credit: @_KatieStone_ via Twitter)
Fear won(Credit: @lamknight7 via Twitter)
Tomorrow we riot(Credit: @Justin_Peterie via Twitter)
Jill Stein wants a recount(Credit: @philjunquera via Twitter)
Like it or not(Credit: @TxaraJvnes via Twitter)
Don't believe the media(Credit: @edKaz via Twitter)
Only men were playing!(Credit: @catalyst_317 via Twitter)
Rejecting reality(Credit: @FoundFootagePro via Twitter)
Protest the ring ceremony(Credit: @JayCougs via Twitter)
Starbucks can't catch a break(Credit: @JessePerez_ via Twitter)
Where's Eli when you need him?(Credit: @SonofWhit1 via Twitter)
