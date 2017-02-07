Another Patriots player has announced he won’t visit the White House.

A day after New England’s dramatic 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, safety Devin McCourty told Time that he has no intentions of meeting President Donald Trump.

“I’m not going to the White House,” McCourty said in a text message to the outlet. “Basic reason for me is I don’t feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”

After Sunday’s thrilling win, Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett reiterated that he has every intention of skipping the team’s ceremonial visit to the White House.

“I haven’t thought about it. I am not going to go,” Bennett said in the aftermath of their impressive comeback. “I can elaborate later on in life, right now I am just trying to enjoy this. ...People know how I feel about it, just follow me on Twitter.”

He also noted that he’s not worried about backlash from the organization and said Patriots players often avoid talking politics in the locker room.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“You just don’t bring that to work,” he said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

McCourty, who went to high school in Montvale, New Jersey, and attended Rutgers, is a respected voice in the Patriots’ locker room.

McCourty and Bennett haven’t been shy about voicing their opinions on social and political matters. Following the lead of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who repeatedly took a knee during the national anthem last season to protest police brutality and oppression in minority communities, the two Patriots raised their fists at the end of the “The Star-Spangled Banner’’ before their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11.