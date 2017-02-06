HOUSTON — The Patriots’ epic 34-28 overtime win against the Falcons wasn’t even 24 hours old before New England was picked as the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LII next year in Minneapolis.
According to Bovada.com, the Patriots lead the pack with 5-1 odds to win it all again next season. The Cowboys and Packers are next at 9-1, the Steelers are fourth at 12-1, and the Falcons are 14-1.
The Broncos, Vikings, Raiders, and Seahawks are 16-1.
The Giants are 25-1, while the Jets are 175-1.
The longest shots to win it all: the Browns and 49ers, both of whom are 150-1.
OddsShark.com’s Stephen Campbell concurs that the Patriots are the team to beat next year. He has them listed at +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win Super Bowl LII. The Cowboys are second at +1,000, while the Packers and Seahawks are next at +1,100.
