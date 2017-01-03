Super Bowl LI -- that's Super Bowl 51 for those of you who don't remember your Roman numerals lessons in elementary school -- will be played on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Fox will televise Super Bowl LI, its seventh time being the host network.
Super Bowl
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the Super Bowl for Fox, with Erin Andrews working as the sideline reporter.
The game will be played at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans and site of Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 when the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, on field goal by Adam Vinatieri with four seconds left.
Houston also hosted Super Bowl VII at Rice Stadium in 1974, when the Miami Dolphins completed the only perfect season in NFL history with a 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins.
Kickoff between the AFC and NFC champions is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl LI halftime show.
Super Bowl LI Opening Night will take place at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017, with tickets on sale now.
Latest odds to win Super Bowl LI, courtesy of Bovada:
New England Patriots: 19/10
Dallas Cowboys: 4/1
Green Bay Packers: 7/1
Pittsburgh Steelers: 8/1
Atlanta Falcons: 9/1
Kansas City Chiefs: 9/1
Seattle Seahawks: 14/1
New York Giants: 16/1
Detroit Lions: 66/1
Houston Texans: 66/1
Miami Dolphins: 66/1
Oakland Raiders: 66/1
