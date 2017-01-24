Super Bowl 2017: What you need to know
The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5. Here’s what you need to know about the big game.
How to watch, listen to Super Bowl LI(Credit: Getty Images)
Super Bowl LI will be televised on Fox, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the game and Erin Andrews working as the sideline reporter. The game also can be viewed on FoxSports.com. On-the-go Verizon customers can watch the Falcons and Patriots with the NFL Mobile app. Westwood One will carry the radio broadcast.
Super Bowl LI national anthem(Credit: Getty Images for CMT / Mike Coppola)
Country music star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem just before kickoff, which is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. EST.
Super Bowl LI halftime show(Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon)
Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show after singing the national anthem at last year's Super Bowl between the Broncos and Panthers.
Super Bowl LI odds, betting line(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)
The Patriots opened as a 3-point favorite, with a Super Bowl-record over/under of 59 points.
Things to do during Super Bowl week(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
For those in Houston, a free fan festival called Super Bowl LIVE will run from Discovery Green to Root Park from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5 and will include musical artists, exhibits and games.
Super Bowl LI Opening Night(Credit: Getty Images)
Super Bowl Opening Night will be held Jan. 30 at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. The event gives fans a first look at the teams. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and interviews are from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m., with one session for each team. Tickets are available starting at $20.
Past Super Bowls in Houston(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
Super Bowl LI wil be the third Super Bowl held in Houston. Super Bowl XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004) was the most recent one. The winner of that game? The Patriots, who beat the Carolina Panthers -- a division rival of the Falcons -- 32-29 in one of the most thrilling Super Bowls in recent memory.
Patriots' Super Bowl history(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)
This is the Patriots' ninth Super Bowl appearance and their seventh since 2001, when Tom Brady became the starting quarterback. They have won four Super Bowls -- Super Bowl XXXVI (Feb. 3, 2002), XXXVIII (Feb. 1, 2004), XXXIX (Feb. 6, 2005) and XLIX (Feb. 1, 2015).
Falcons' Super Bowl history(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)
This is the Falcons' second Super Bowl appearance. Their only other appearance came in Super Bowl XXXIII on Jan. 31, 1999, when they lost to the Denver Broncos, 34-19.
