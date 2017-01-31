Super Bowl career records
As Super Bowl LI approaches, we take a look back at some of the all-time great careers in Super Bowl history.
Points scored – 48(Credit: Getty Images / Doug Collier)
Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)
Passer rating – 127.83(Credit: AP)
Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV)
Passes attempted – 247(Credit: Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt)
Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)
Passes completed – 164(Credit: Getty Images / Tim Sloan)
Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)
Passing yards – 1,605(Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Gross)
Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)
Passing touchdowns – 13(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)
Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)
Rushing attempts – 101(Credit: AP)
Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)
Rushing yards – 354(Credit: AP)
Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)
Rushing TDs – 5(Credit: Getty Images / Tim Clary)
Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)
Receptions – 33(Credit: Getty Images / Robert Sullivan)
Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)
Receiving yards – 589(Credit: AP / Andrew Innerarity)
Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)
Receiving TDs – 8(Credit: AP / Phil Sandlin)
Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)
All-purpose yards – 604(Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)
Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)
Tackles - 22(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (XLVIII, XLIX)
Sacks – 4 1/2(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)
Charles Haley, San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (XXII, XXIV, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)
Interceptions – Three tied with 3(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart)
Larry Brown, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX; pictured)
Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys (V, VI)
Rod Martin, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (XV, XVIII)
Field Goals – 7(Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda)
Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLI)
PATs – 13(Credit: Getty Images/ Andy Lyons)
Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLI)
Punts – Two tied with 17(Credit: AP)
Mike Eischeid, Oakland Raiders/Minnesota Vikings (II, VII, IX; pictured, right)
Mike Horan, Denver Broncos/St. Louis Rams (XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXXIV)
