    San Francisco 49ers' Jerry Rice hauls in a (Credit: AP / David Longstreath)

    San Francisco 49ers' Jerry Rice hauls in a second-quarter pass as San Diego Chargers' Darrien Gordon tries to bring him down during Super Bowl XXIX, Sunday, Jan. 29, 1995 in Miami.

    Super Bowl career records

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    As Super Bowl LI approaches, we take a look back at some of the all-time great careers in Super Bowl history.

    Points scored – 48

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Doug Collier)

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)

    Passer rating – 127.83

    Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers (XVI, XIX, XXIII,
    (Credit: AP)

    Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV)

    Passes attempted – 247

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Roberto Schmidt)

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)

    Passes completed – 164

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Sloan)

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)

    Passing yards – 1,605

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jeff Gross)

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)

    Passing touchdowns – 13

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX)

    Rushing attempts – 101

    Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)
    (Credit: AP)

    Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)

    Rushing yards – 354

    Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)
    (Credit: AP)

    Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (IX, X, XIII, XIV)

    Rushing TDs – 5

    Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Clary)

    Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

    Receptions – 33

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Sullivan)

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)

    Receiving yards – 589

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV,
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Innerarity)

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)

    Receiving TDs – 8

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV,
    (Credit: AP / Phil Sandlin)

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)

    All-purpose yards – 604

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Donald Miralle)

    Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders (XXIII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXVII)

    Tackles - 22

    Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (XLVIII, XLIX)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

    Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (XLVIII, XLIX)

    Sacks – 4 1/2

    Charles Haley, San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (XXII, XXIV,
    (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)

    Charles Haley, San Francisco 49ers/Dallas Cowboys (XXII, XXIV, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

    Interceptions – Three tied with 3

    Larry Brown, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX; pictured)
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rick Stewart)

    Larry Brown, Dallas Cowboys (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX; pictured)

    Chuck Howley, Dallas Cowboys (V, VI)

    Rod Martin, Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (XV, XVIII)

    Field Goals – 7

    Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Stan Honda)

    Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLI)

    PATs – 13

    Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI,
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Andy Lyons)

    Adam Vinatieri, New England Patriots/Indianapolis Colts (XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLI)

    Punts – Two tied with 17

    Mike Eischeid, Oakland Raiders/Minnesota Vikings (II, VII, IX;
    (Credit: AP)

    Mike Eischeid, Oakland Raiders/Minnesota Vikings (II, VII, IX; pictured, right)

    Mike Horan, Denver Broncos/St. Louis Rams (XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXXIV)

