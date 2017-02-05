Super BowlSports•Football

Giants wide receiver David Tyree makes one of the most memorable catches in Super Bowl history, outfighting Patriots safety Rodney Harrison and pinning the ball against his helmet during Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008.

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL V: O'BRIEN WINS IT FOR COLTS

Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Baltimore rookie kicker Jim O'Brien booted a 32-yard field goal in the final five seconds to win the game. Both teams combined for 11 turnovers, with Cowboys QB Craig Morton committing the most costly one of all -- an interception caught by Mike Curtis at Dallas' 27-yard line with 59 seconds left to set the Colts up for the winning kick. Two short runs by Norm Bulaich ran the clock down for Baltimore, and O'Brien nailed the kick. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXIII: MONTANA TO TAYLOR

San Francisco 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Jim Breech kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 16-13 lead with 3:20 left in a back-and-forth game. An illegal block on the ensuing kickoff set the Niners back at their own 8-yard line. Plenty of time for Joe Montana. He found Jerry Rice three times for 51 yards on the drive -- including a key 27-yard reception on 2nd-and-20 at Cincinnati's 45-yard line -- and Roger Craig three times for 29 yards. Montana capped off the drive with a 10-yard strike to John Taylor in the end zone for the decisive score with 34 seconds left. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXV: WIDE RIGHT

Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

The Bills received the ball at their own 10-yard line with 2:16 left. They drove 61 yards (51 via the run) to set up a potential game-winning 47-yard field goal. But Scott Norwood's attempt sailed wide right by just a few feet with four seconds left, and the Giants won their second Super Bowl in five seasons. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXXII: ELWAY’S FIRST TITLE

Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

The Broncos started at the Packers' 49-yard line with 3:27 left. A 15-yard facemask penalty on the first play of the drive put the Broncos in field goal position, but on second-and-9, John Elway connected with Howard Griffith for a 31-yard pass to bring Denver inside the red zone. A holding penalty on the following Terrell Davis run brought the ball back to the 18. Davis rumbled 17 yards on the next play and then scored on a 1-yard plunge with 1:45 left to put the Broncos ahead for good and give Elway his first title. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXXIV: DYSON’S DIVE

St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

After the Titans charged back from a 16-0 deficit to tie it with 2:12 left, Kurt Warner hit Isaac Bruce on a 73-yard touchdown pass to take the lead on the Rams' next play from scrimmage. That alone would be enough to make a Super Bowl memorable. But the Titans drove down the field in the final 1:48. On the game's final play, Steve McNair found Kevin Dyson on a slant route inside the 5-yard line. Rams LB Mike Jones wrapped Dyson up by the legs as Dyson reached for the goal line, and the tackle was made at the 1-yard line to end the game. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXXVI: THE PATS’ DYNASTY BEGINS

New England Patriots 20, St Louis Rams 17

Kurt Warner threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl to cap a three-play, 55-yard drive and tie the score at 17 with 1:30 left. The Patriots, with no timeouts, chose to go for the win in regulation instead of settling for overtime. The call paid off. Tom Brady drove the Patriots 53 yards in eight plays (with Troy Brown's 23-yard catch the longest play of the drive), and Adam Vinateri kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired. It was the first Super Bowl won by a score on the game’s final play. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XXXVIII: VINATIERI REDUX

New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Jake Delhomme's 12-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Proehl put Carolina ahead of New England, 29-28, with 1:04 left. But Panthers kicker John Kasay booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, setting the Patriots up at their own 40-yard line. The Patriots, with all three timeouts, drove down the field, highlighted by two 13-yard grabs by Troy Brown and a 17-yard catch from Deion Branch. Adam Vinatieri nailed the game-winning 41-yard FG with nine seconds left to win and cap a fourth quarter in which both teams combined for 37 points. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XLII: THE HELMET CATCH

Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Everyone talks about David Tyree's improbable helmet catch, but there were quite a few key plays on the Giants' game-winning drive – Steve Smith's 12-yard catch-and-run along the sideline on 3rd-and-11, Brandon Jacobs' 2-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-1, and of course, Plaxico Burress’ game-winning TD catch on a fade route in the back left corner of the end zone with 39 seconds left. |

(Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) SUPER BOWL XLIII: HOLMES' TD TIPTOE

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

The Steelers started at their own 12 after a holding penalty on the opening play. Ben Roethlisberger drove the Steelers to the Cardinals' 6-yard line with 48 seconds left. He then found Santonio Holmes ? who already had eight catches for 125 yards -- in the right side of the end zone. The diving Holmes dragged his toes inbounds for the winning TD with 42 seconds left. Kurt Warner rallied the Cardinals to the Steelers' 44-yard line with 15 seconds left, but Brett Keisel recovered LaMarr Woodley' strip-sack fumble to give the Steelers their sixth Super Bowl. |

(Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) SUPER BOWL XLVI: GIANTS DO IT AGAIN

Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

The Giants trailed, 17-15, with 3:46 left. Bill Belichick told his Patriots defense to "make them go to [Mario] Manningham". The Giants happily obliged, as Manningham caught three passes for 56 yards – including a 38-yard deep sideline catch on the first play of the drive – to key the Giants' comeback. Ahmad Bradshaw, trying to run the clock for a game-winning FG try, instead fell backwards into the end zone on a 6-yard TD run to put the Giants ahead with 1:04 left. Tom Brady tried to bring the Patriots back, but his Hail Mary pass fell incomplete as time ran out. |

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) SUPER BOWL XLIX: BUTLER DOES IT

New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

The Seahawks trailed the Patriots by four points late in Super Bowl XLIX but found themselves at the Patriots' 1-yard line on second down with 20 seconds remaining and two timeouts. But instead of giving the ball to bruising halfback Marshawn Lynch, head coach Pete Carroll called a pass play. The call backfired, as undrafted rookie Malcolm Butler jumped in front of Ricardo Lockette -- who was running a slant route over the middle -- and intercepted Russell Wilson's pass at the one-yard line to seal the victory.