The Giants have their minds set on adding a fifth Lombardi Trophy to their collection, and their chances appear to be improving.
With two regular season games to play, the Giants’ latest odds to win Super Bowl LI have been set at 16/1, according to Bovada. Last week, the Giants odds were slightly longer at 20/1.
Super Bowl
Big Blue’s odds to bring home an NFC title are currently at 9/1. Bovada has taken odds to win the NFC off the board due to the Cowboys’ two-game lead with two weeks remaining.
Here are the Super Bowl LI betting odds for each team still mathematically in the hunt entering Week 16:
New England Patriots: 11/5
Dallas Cowboys: 5/1
Seattle Seahawks: 11/2
Pittsburgh Steelers: 10/1
Green Bay Packers: 12/1
Oakland Raiders: 12/1
Atlanta Falcons: 16/1
Kansas City Chiefs: 16/1
New York Giants: 16/1
Detroit Lions: 25/1
Baltimore Ravens: 50/1
Houston Texans: 50/1
Indianapolis Colts: 50/1
Tennessee Titans: 50/1
Denver Broncos: 66/1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 66/1
Miami Dolphins: 75/1
Washington Redskins: 100/1
Minnesota Vikings: 150/1
Carolina Panthers: 250/1
