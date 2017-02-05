Celebrities at Super Bowl LI
See which celebrities came out to root for either the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Actor Rob Riggle stands on the field before the start of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Rapper T.I. stands on the field prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons before Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush (left) and former First Lady Barbara Bush (center) arrive to toss the coin during ceremonies before the start of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before Super Bowl LI game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Actor Rob Riggle looks on prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Usher (left) and Harry Connick Jr. (right) speak prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Rapper 2 Chainz looks on prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones (left) talks to Harry Connick Jr. (right) prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Harry Connick Jr. looks on prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Rupert Murdoch looks on prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Usher looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Rapper Lil Jon poses before Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Danny Amendola (80) of the New England Patriots speaks to actor Mark Wahlberg prior to Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Former NBA player Yao Ming (center) arrives for Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NGR Stadium in Houston.
Actor Mark Wahlberg looks on prior to Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.
