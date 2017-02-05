Chris Berman hosted his final edition of ESPN’s “Countdown” pregame show on Super Bowl Sunday, a three-hour episode that included a number of tributes to Berman, who has been with the network since 1979.

“You put ESPN on the map,” said Suzy Kolber, presumably among the candidates to succeed him, “and you made it possible for all of us to be here.”

Analyst Trent Dilfer said, “You’ve been the quarterback of this network for so many years, and you’re the greatest ever . . . You made us all better, because that’s what quarterbacks do.”

The show included impersonations of Berman by players in the Super Bowl, and a video tribute that featured Joe Namath, Peyton Manning, Jim Kelly and others. Berman’s longtime partner, Tom Jackson, called him “Babe Ruth for ESPN.”

Analyst Randy Moss closed the show by leading onlookers at ESPN’s Houston set in a “Boomer, Boomer” chant for Berman’s nickname.

Said Berman: “I may be taking off from this show, but it is in good hands. It is in great hands.”

Super Bowl Sunday marked the end of another long run of NFL Sunday mornings when Mike Francesa hosted the final edition of his Sunday NFL show, which has run on WFAN for three decades.

Francesa will be at the station until Dec. 15, but will not do his Sunday morning show next season.