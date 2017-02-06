HIGHLIGHTS Surrenders 25 points in second half of regulation and a TD in OT

HOUSTON — He came from Seattle with a well-earned reputation. Dan Quinn was defensive coordinator for the Seahawks, curator of the so-called “Legion of Boom,” that won a Super Bowl and almost won another.

The Atlanta Falcons made Quinn their head coach before the 2015 and with his strategy and tactics — and draft picks — he made them National Conference champion.

That defense held Quinn’s former team, Seattle, and quarterback Russell Wilson to 10 points in the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to zero points the first half of the NFC Championship and Tom Brady and the Patriots to three points the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LI.

And then with Atlanta leading 28-3 late in the third quarter, the defense collapsed. Like no defense had collapsed in the NFL’s title game, giving up 25 points in regulation and a touchdown in the first overtime in Super Bowl history. New England won, 34-28.

“For sure we ran out of gas,” said a still stunned Quinn.

Not surprising. Even in the first half, when New England could get only a field goal, it had the ball 19 minutes 35 seconds, two thirds of the time. In the end, the Patriots had 40 minutes 31 seconds of possession time, including the entire 3:47 overtime.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

While ball control is not always a determination of winning and losing, it provides a more than adequate explanation. If one team always has the ball, the other team is struggling to stay in the game, even when it grabs a fumble and returns an interception for a touchdown.

That was done by cornerback Robert Alford, who went 82 yards after picking off a Tom Brady pass and gleefully raced untouched for the score. But later there was no joy for Alford, or others in the defense.

“I can’t tell you right now what happened,” Alford said about the Atlanta failure.” Some of those plays, I’ll have to see the film.”

One of those plays was that ricochet reception by New England’s Julian Edelman with 2:38 in the fourth quarter, on a second and 10 pass from the Pats 36. Alford seemed to have intercepted but couldn’t hold the ball in a collision of several bodies. As replay verified, Edelman made a spectacular catch inches above the ground.

“I had the ball, and then it got away,” Alford said. That is an appropriate description of the Falcons grasp of the game.

Giants videos

“I was falling,” Alford said. “Give Edelman credit. He made a great catch.”

Quinn seemed a bit philosophical. “One of the things we don’t talk about with [the Patriots] is the way they can execute,” Quinn said. When they got hot it was hard for us to deal with them.

“I think if we go back and watch it tomorrow, there are things we could have done different and played differently. Our guys fought hard. That’s why were hurting right now.”