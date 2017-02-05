Subscribe
    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons scores an (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons scores an 82-yard touchdown after an interception against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Super Bowl LI: Robert Alford intercepts Tom Brady for 82-yard TD

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Robert Alford intercepted Tom Brady and returned it for an 82-yard touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The touchdown gave the Falcons a 21-0 lead.

    Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, runs past New
    (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)

    Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, runs past New England Patriots' Tom Brady for a touchdown during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 82-yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons scores a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown on a 82-yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after scoring a touchdown on a 82-yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)

    Robert Alford of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 82-yard interception against the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford runs away from
    (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY)

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford runs away from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady dives toward Atlanta
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady dives toward Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford as Alford runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford runs into the
    (Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER)

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford runs into the end zone for a touchdown during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett celebrates as Robert Alford
    (Credit: AP / Tim Donnelly)

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett celebrates as Robert Alford takes the ball to the end zone for a touchdown after Alford intercepted a pass during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford gets past New
    (Credit: EPA / Erik S. Lesser.)

    Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford gets past New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Alford intercepted a pass during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston.

