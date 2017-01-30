How the Super Bowl LI footballs are made
Plant workers at Wilson Sporting Goods in Ada, Ohio, use turn-of-last-century sewing machines and other vintage equipment to make about 3,000 footballs per day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand.
The 25-step process takes about three days to complete.
In the case of Super Bowl balls, the factory began working the minute the NFC and AFC title games were over, embossing balls with the logos of the Patriots and Falcons. Each team gets 108 of them in two shipments within 48 hours of making the Super Bowl, giving equipment managers and quarterbacks Tom Brady and Matt Ryan ample opportunity to break them in.
Half of those balls will be designated game balls, and one of them will end up on the tee at NRG Stadium for the kickoff.
An employee of the Horween Leather Co. factory in Chicago stacks steer hide leather ready for shipment to the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio.
The trademark W, for Wilson Sporting Goods, and the pebble grip are embossed on one side of steer hide leather at the Horween Leather Co. factory in Chicago before being shipped to the Wilson factory in Ada, Ohio.
Wilson Sporting Goods worker Loyd Conley cuts leather from the Horween Leather Co. factory into quarter panels for an NFL football in Ada, Ohio.
Wilson Sporting Goods worker Michelle Burkett discards the excess leather from the Horween Leather Co. factory after cutting quarter panels for an NFL football in Ada, Ohio.
Jim Gatchell turns an NFL Super Bowl LI football right side out at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio. In one of the most physical jobs at the plant, the ball is first placed into a container where it is steamed and then reversed with the use of a steel bar.
An NFL Super Bowl LI football is lined up to have "New England Patriots" and "Atlanta Falcons" stamped onto the leather at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio.
In this Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, photo an NFL Super Bowl LI football is sewn at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory in Ada, Ohio. Plant workers use turn-of-last-century sewing machines and other vintage equipment to make about 3,000 footballs per day, cutting, stitching and lacing each by hand. The 25-step process takes about three days to complete, but the pride in craftsmanship is evident in those who work there.
An NFL Super Bowl LI football is laced up at the Wilson Sporting Goods plant in Ada, Ohio.
The New England Patriots' NFL Super Bowl LI game ball is finished with the team's logo affixed to it at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. The Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017.
The Atlanta Falcons' Super Bowl LI game ball is finished with the team's logo affixed to it at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. The Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017.
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
