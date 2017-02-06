HOUSTON — Tom Brady hugged the trophy high and tight against his body, ensuring that this Super Bowl LI souvenir would not leave his sight.

“I’m taking this home,” the Patriots quarterback said with a smile as he walked off the stage cradling the Most Valuable Player award.

A night after Brady pulled off the unthinkable, leading New England back from a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to clinch a record fifth championship title in overtime, Brady still was without his stolen game-worn jersey. But the missing memorabilia didn’t dampen his spirits, nor could it mute the satisfaction of a thrilling victory that marked a comeback for the ages.

The elephant in the room — the residual resentment between the Patriots organization and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who handed down Brady’s four-game suspension for his alleged involvement in the deflation of footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship game between the Patriots and Colts — was largely ignored by all parties involved.

“It’s a great honor for us, and me personally, to have both of these guys here this morning,” Goodell said, referring to Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

While Brady, 39, acknowledged he and his teammates faced “a lot of adversities” this season, he nonetheless smiled during his photo-op with Goodell and shook the Commissioner’s hand after exiting the stage.

“It’s an honor to be here and have the commissioner present us with the trophy,” said Brady, now a four-time Super Bowl MVP. “It certainly means a lot and my kids will be happy to see that trophy. They always ask about it and I get to bring them one home.”

On this day, on this stage, there was far too much for him to celebrate and even more to be grateful for. He capped a difficult year, both personally and professionally, in late-game, dramatic fashion. And, perhaps, the sweetest memory of all from Sunday’s epic come-from-behind win was the fact that his mother, Galynn, was at NRG Stadium to witness it all.

“She’s been through a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night,” Brady said of his ailing mom, who, according to team owner Robert Kraft underwent chemotherapy and radiation all season. “And my dad’s been there every step of the way.

“She hadn’t been to a game all year. What a hell of a game to be at.”

As of Monday morning, however, the whereabouts of Brady’s Super Bowl jersey were still unknown.

“If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know,” he joked, telling reporters: “I put it in my bag and then I came out and it wasn’t there anymore.”

“Those are pretty special ones to keep . . . What can you do? I’ll take the ring and that’s good enough for me.”

Boston TV station FOX25 reported that a Patriots equipment manager had “locked up” the jersey for safe keeping. If so, someone in the organization forgot to inform Brady.

But the quarterback didn’t harp on the jersey’s unknown location for too long on Monday. Instead, he credited his teammates for their resilience, their unwavering belief in one another and their commitment to seeing the game through to the very end.

“It took a kind of miraculous effort to do it,” he said.

And less than 24 hours after Brady put on a dominant performance for the world to see — 43-for-62 passing (Super Bowl records for most completions and attempts in a game) for 466 yards, which broke Kurt Warner’s previous Super Bowl passing record — the quarterback said he believed there was someone else more worthy of his MVP honor.

“I think James White deserves it,” Brady said of the Patriots’ young running back, who scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner. “It’d be nice for him. It took a real team effort.”