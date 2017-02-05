Super Bowl LI: Julian Edelman's wild catch
Julian Edelman saved a pass from hitting the ground after being deflected on a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady amid the Patriots' eventual game-tying drive in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI against the Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots went on to win 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first-ever overtime game.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, rear right, catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch between three Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a catch between three Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a catch late in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots makes a 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter against Ricardo Allen #37, Robert Alford #23 and Keanu Neal #22 of the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman eyes the ball before making the catch as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford, left, and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
