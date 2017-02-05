Subscribe
    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Super Bowl LI: Julio Jones' amazing sideline catch

    By   sports@newsday.com

    Julio Jones hauled in a 22-yard pass from Matt Ryan with 4:47 left in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch over Eric Rowe #25 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones makes a catch over New England Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5, 2017.

