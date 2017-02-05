HOUSTON — Lady Gaga couldn’t wait until halftime.
The star of the halftime show made an appearance on the field before the game as well, parading around the NRG Stadium turf in a black dress with a flowing train, throwing a few passes, and even lying down on the NFL shield painted at midfield for a photo op.
It’s unusual for the halftime performer to be so visible before the performance, but Gaga is certainly unusual in her own way.
At one point late in her pregame promenade the players started to come onto the field for their warmups. Gaga simply walked among them as if they were strangers on the street. Or, more likely, as if they were the opening act for her headlining event.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.