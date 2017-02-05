Super Bowl LI is here.
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots face Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons tonight at Houston’s NRG Stadium in football’s biggest spectacle.
Super Bowl
The game is tied, 0-0, in the first quarter.
Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show, and Luke Bryan sang the national anthem before the game.
Follow along below for live Super Bowl LI play-by-play and updates from Newsday’s team of reporters in Houston and on Long Island. (Mobile users can access the live chat at the above link.)
The Falcons won the coin toss and chose to defer, so the Patriots received the ball to start the game. They went three-and-out on their first drive.
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman broke off a 37-yard run on Atlanta's first play from scrimmage, but Ryan was sacked on third down in Patriots territory and the Falcons were forced to punt.
The Patriots drove into Falcons territory on the ensuing drive.
