HOUSTON — The MVP curse lives on.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan became the latest regular-season MVP to make it to a Super Bowl this century . . . and lose.

Not a single MVP in the 2000s has won a Super Bowl the season he won the league’s most coveted individual honor in the regular season. Ryan continued that streak when the Falcons were beaten by the Patriots, 34-28, in overtime in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

“There’s nothing you can really say,” Ryan told reporters afterward. “That’s a tough loss. Obviously, very disappointed, very close to getting done what we wanted to get done. It’s hard to find words tonight.”

Ryan had the greatest season of his career, and he and the Falcons appeared headed for what seemed like a certain victory after taking a 28-3 lead in the third quarter. But the Patriots rallied to tie it at 28-28 in the final minute of regulation, and they won it in overtime with a touchdown on their first drive.

It was the eighth time the regular-season MVP lost the Super Bowl in that year’s postseason. The list:

2001: Rams quarterback Kurt Warner.

2002: Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon.

2005: Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander.

2007: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

2009: Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

2013: Manning, who was then with the Broncos.

2015: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

And now Ryan.

Despite the epic second-half comeback by Brady, the Falcons were in position to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. Ahead 28-20, Ryan drove the Falcons to the Patriots’ 22 with a terrific sideline pass to Julio Jones with 4:47 left.

“I felt like we were in a good position,” Ryan said. “He obviously made a great catch on the sideline, and it felt like we put ourselves in a good position to come away with points on that drive. It didn’t end up working out, which was disappointing.”

After a 1-yard loss by running back Devonta Freeman, Ryan was sacked for a 12-yard loss at the Patriots’ 35. A holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 45, and Ryan threw incomplete on third-and-33 from to force a punt. The Falcons never came close to scoring again, and the Patriots rallied to tie it near the end of regulation before winning it in the extra session, the first overtime in Super Bowl history.

Were the Falcons too conservative in the second half?

“I don’t think so,” Ryan said. “I thought Kyle [Shanahan, the offensive coordinator] did a good job for us tonight, and we had some opportunities to make some plays. We just missed on a couple of things and just made a few mistakes. Ultimately, when you’re playing a really good football team like New England, those mistakes ended up costing us.”

What happened as the second half went on and the Falcons’ offense couldn’t add to their lead?

“We just did things to get us off schedule a little bit and put us behind the chains,” he said. “Penalties and just mistakes. I don’t think it was one thing or another. It was a couple of things here and there that kind of got us off schedule and we weren’t able to overcome that.”