    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan answers questions during opening (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Super Bowl LI Opening Night

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Scenes from Minute Maid Park in Houston as New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons players met the media at Super Bowl LI Opening Night on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

    A fan holds a sign during opening night
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    A fan holds a sign during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    Alex Mack #51 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Fans cheer during opening night for the NFL
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Fans cheer during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Julian Kurzwernhart has fun with the Houston Texans'
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Julian Kurzwernhart has fun with the Houston Texans' mascot during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons is introduced during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    A New England Patriots' Tom Brady look alike
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    A New England Patriots' Tom Brady look alike is interviewed during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley speaks during opening night
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley speaks during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    A Super Bowl 51 Opening Night sign is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    A Super Bowl 51 Opening Night sign is seen at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is seen on a
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is seen on a phone during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    Mohamed Sanu #12 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins holds a flag during
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins holds a flag during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is introduced during opening
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Terron Ward take
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Terron Ward take pictures during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons players stand on stage during Super
    (Credit: Getty Images / Bob Levey)

    Atlanta Falcons players stand on stage during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on Jan. 30, 2017 in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan laughs during opening night
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan laughs during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins has some fun during
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins has some fun during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Jonathan Babineaux answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Jonathan Babineaux answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Fans take pictures as the Atlanta Falcons are
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Ridel)

    Fans take pictures as the Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan speaks during opening night
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Ridel)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan speaks during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan gives a thumbs up
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan gives a thumbs up as he is introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Alex Mack walks to the stage
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Alex Mack walks to the stage during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Ben Garland walks out with the
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Ben Garland walks out with the team during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan answers questions during opening
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn heads to
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn heads to his podium during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    The Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    The Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    A fan takes a picture of the Atlanta
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Ridel)

    A fan takes a picture of the Atlanta Falcons during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    The Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    The Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Deion Sanders laughs as he gets some make
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    Deion Sanders laughs as he gets some make up during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn answers questions
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn answers questions during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Terron Ward take
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett and Terron Ward take a selfie during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

    The Atlanta Falcons during opening night for the
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    The Atlanta Falcons during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston.

