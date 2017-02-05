Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons

Super BowlSports•Football

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons Q.B. Matt Ryan reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez) (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez) Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots defender Patrick Chung during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Matt Slocum) (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum) Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper eyes a touchdown pass as New England Patriots' Patrick Chung attempts to tackle, during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) New England Patriots defender Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Chuck Burton) (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton) Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (right) makes a catch as New England Patriots defender Logan Ryanatt tries to interfere during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) Deion Jones (45) of the Falcons tackles James White of the Patriots during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) celebrates after Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) New England Patriots QB Tom Brady walks to the sidelines during the first half of of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Tom Brady of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (left) tries to break a tackle against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) Patriot Julian Edelman (left) gets tackled by Falcon Jalen Collins during Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tosses the ball to a running back in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Rob Ninkovich of the New England Patriots runs against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of Super Bowl LI game on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks to pass during the first half of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel) New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Atlanta Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw reacts after a quarterback sack during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots is tackled in the first quarter by the Atlanta Falcons defense during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots runs against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Ryan Allen #6 of the New England Patriots punts during the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots tackles Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is sacked by New England Patriots' Trey Flowers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Jimmy Garoppolo #10 before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots takes the field before Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) A girl helps hold an American flag during the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the ball to start Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field before Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Tim Donnelly) (Credit: AP / Tim Donnelly) Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca) Musician Luke Bryan and NFL player Eli Manning attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Fans stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola) New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots, Nate Ebner #43, Tom Brady #12, James Develin #46, and Jimmy Garoppolo #10 take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on before Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Deji Olatoye #30 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts on the field before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) From left, singers Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" sing "America, The Beautiful" before Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Cheerleaders perform prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) New England Patriots' Tom Brady looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Members of the Atlanta Falcons are introduced before Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Former President George H.W. Bush arrives on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Musician Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Country music singer and songwriter Luke Bryan performs the national anthem before Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs on to the field before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

(Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins warms up before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks on the sideline before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and safeties coach Steve Belichick walk the field before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa) Matt Ryan (2) of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Tom Brady of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith) LeGarrette Blount of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to playing the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox) Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons warms up before Super Bowl LI on feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons warms up prior to playing the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Tom Brady of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) Fans arrive before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas

(Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER) (Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER) An Atlanta Falcons fan wears the team logo before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (left) shakes hands with New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (right) before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Singer Lady Gaga poses on the field at the Super Bowl LI before the start of the game on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY) New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd warms up on the field several hours before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY) Fans arrive before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas February 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARYTIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings) Atlanta Falcons fan Todd Carter of Atlanta, is seen before Super Bowl LI commences between the Falcons and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) Lady Gaga poses on the field before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Joe Ward performs outside NRG Stadium before Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Laurie Grissman watches warm ups before Super Bowl 51 commences between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / ANDREW GOMBERT) (Credit: EPA / ANDREW GOMBERT) A New England Patriots fan wearing a Tom Brady shirt with a 5 painted on his face for the possible fifth Super Bowl win for Brady if the Patriots win, several hours before the start of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER) (Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER) Security personnel patrol the area before the start of Super Bowl LI between the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong) Lady Gaga walks on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.