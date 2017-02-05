Subscribe
    New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Super Bowl LI pits Tom Brady and the New England Patriots against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2016, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons Q.B. Matt Ryan reacts after throwing
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Atlanta Falcons Q.B. Matt Ryan reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots defender Patrick Chung during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper eyes a
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper eyes a touchdown pass as New England Patriots' Patrick Chung attempts to tackle, during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    New England Patriots defender Patrick Chung breaks up
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New England Patriots defender Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (right) makes
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (right) makes a catch as New England Patriots defender Logan Ryanatt tries to interfere during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Deion Jones (45) of the Falcons tackles James
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

    Deion Jones (45) of the Falcons tackles James White of the Patriots during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) celebrates after
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) celebrates after Robert Alford recovers a fumble during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    New England Patriots QB Tom Brady walks to
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    New England Patriots QB Tom Brady walks to the sidelines during the first half of of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Tom Brady of the New England Patriots makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Tom Brady of the New England Patriots makes a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown
    (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey)

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (left) tries
    (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH)

    Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (left) tries to break a tackle against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of Super Bowl Li on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Patriot Julian Edelman (left) gets tackled by Falcon
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

    Patriot Julian Edelman (left) gets tackled by Falcon Jalen Collins during Super Bowl LI on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tosses the ball
    (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY)

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tosses the ball to a running back in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Rob Ninkovich of the New England Patriots runs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Rob Ninkovich of the New England Patriots runs against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of Super Bowl LI game on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks to pass during
    (Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks to pass during the first half of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure
    (Credit: AP / Charlie Riedel)

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw reacts after a
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons linebacker Courtney Upshaw reacts after a quarterback sack during the first half of Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots is tackled in the first quarter by the Atlanta Falcons defense during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Rob Ninkovich #50 of the New England Patriots runs against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    New England Patriots' LeGarrette Blount runs against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle Devonta Freeman #24 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Ryan Allen #6 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Ryan Allen #6 of the New England Patriots punts during the first quarter of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots warms up before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Trey Flowers #98 of the New England Patriots tackles Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is sacked by New
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is sacked by New England Patriots' Trey Flowers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Jimmy Garoppolo #10 before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons'
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    LeGarrette Blount #29 of the New England Patriots takes the field before Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    A girl helps hold an American flag during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    A girl helps hold an American flag during the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Matt Bosher #5 of the Atlanta Falcons kicks the ball to start Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Deion Jones #45 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a play in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a pass during
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan throws a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire)

    Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field before Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New
    (Credit: AP / Tim Donnelly)

    Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem prior to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Musician Luke Bryan and NFL player Eli Manning
    (Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca)

    Musician Luke Bryan and NFL player Eli Manning attend Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Fans stand for the national anthem during Super
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Fans stand for the national anthem during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the
    (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)

    Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots, Nate Ebner #43, Tom Brady #12, James Develin #46, and Jimmy Garoppolo #10 take the field prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on before
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

    Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on before Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Deji Olatoye #30 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Deji Olatoye #30 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts on the field before Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    From left, singers Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise
    (Credit: Getty Images / Elsa)

    From left, singers Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" sing "America, The Beautiful" before Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara,
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during warm-ups before Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

    Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Country music singer Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Cheerleaders perform prior to Super Bowl 51 at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Cheerleaders perform prior to Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on Feb. 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

