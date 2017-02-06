Super Bowl LI averaged 48.8 percent of homes in major American markets, according to Nielsen data. That was down slightly from 49.0 last year and 49.7 in 2015, but it was Fox’s best “overnight” rating ever.

Nielsen also said the “share” for the Patriots’ 34-28 comeback victory in overtime over the Atlanta Falcons was 72, a measure of the percentage of TVs actually in use that were watching the game.

By any measure, those figures are massive, something only the Super Bowl can achieve. A more complete picture of the audience, including average viewership, will become available this afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Buffalo, two cities without a team in the game, led the ratings race at 57.9 percent and 57.2 percent of homes, respectively.

Atlanta was third at 57.0. Providence was seventh at 54.6 and Boston eighth at 54.3.

New York ranked 47th among the 56 major markets at 46.6 percent of homes.

Miami was last at 37.8.

Lady Gaga’s halftime show averaged a 50.0 rating, according to Fox. In recent years the halftime show has tended to outdraw the game itself.