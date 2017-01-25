Super Bowl LI prop bets
Who do you like in the Super Bowl? It's an easy enough question. What color do you think Lady Gaga's hair will be during halftime of the Super Bowl? That's a bit tougher. Sportsbooks and betting websites find anything and everything to bet on come Super Bowl Sunday. Here are some of the prop bets for Super Bowl LI, provided by SportsBettingDime.com.
Odds to win MVP(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)
Tom Brady: 1/1
Matt Ryan: 9/5
Julio Jones: 14/1
Julian Edelman: 20/1
LeGarrette Blount: 22/1
Devonta Freeman: 22/1
Dion Lewis: 30/1
Chris Hogan: 35/1
Danny Amendola: 70/1
Any Defensive Player: 30/1
Field: 28/1
Yardage(Credit: AP / David Goldman)
Odds to pass for the most yards:
Matt Ryan: 5/6
Tom Brady: 6/5
Odds to rush for the most yards:
LeGarrette Blount: 2/1
Devonta Freeman: 5/2
Tevin Coleman: 7/2
Dion Lewis: 6/1
Field: 22/1
Odds to have the most receiving yards:
Julio Jones: 8/5
Julian Edelman: 5/1
Chris Hogan: 7/1
Mohamed Sanu: 7/1
Martellus Bennett: 10/1
Taylor Gabriel: 10/1
Field: 15/1
Scoring(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)
Odds to score the first TD:
Julio Jones: 9/2
Devonta Freeman: 5/1
LeGarrette Blount: 6/1
Mohamed Sanu: 7/1
Martellus Bennett: 9/1
Chris Hogan: 11/1
Julian Edelman: 11/1
Tevin Coleman: 14/1
Dion Lewis: 16/1
Field: 12/1
Odds of a missed extra point:
Stephen Gostkowski: 17/2
Matt Bryant: 15/1
Odds the fullbacks score a TD:
Patrick DiMarco: 30/1
James Develin: 55/1
Odds of a TD being scored via kick return, punt return, interception return, or fumble return: 20/1
Over/Under height of the tallest player to score a TD: 6-3
Over/Under weight of the heaviest player to score a TD: 249.5 pounds
Coaches(Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)
Over/Under number of coach's challenges: 1
Odds that Fox replay official Mike Pereira is wrong on the first coach's challenge: 7/3
Odds on what color hoodie Bill Belichick wears:
Blue: 4/11
Grey: 3/1
Red: 40/1
Field: 50/1
The broadcast(Credit: Getty Images)
Odds of Joe Buck being clean shaven for the Super Bowl broadcast: 10/1
Over/Under Troy Aikman references to one of his Super Bowl games: 1.5
Odds on the first DeflateGate reference by Buck/Aikman (or sideline reporter):
1st quarter: 7/4
2nd quarter: 5/3
3rd quarter: 5/1
4th quarter: 8/1
Odds the word DeflateGate is not mentioned by Buck/Aikman (or the sideline reporters) during the game: 8/1
Over/Under number of sideline reports from Erin Andrews during the game broadcast (between the opening kickoff and the final play): 5.5
Odds all four Fox Studio analysts (Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) pick the Patriots to win: 3/1
The anthem(Credit: AP / Charles Sykes)
Over/Under on the length of Luke Bryan's National Anthem: 1 minute 58 seconds
Odds on the color of Luke Bryan's shirt:
Black: 5/4
White: 3/1
Red, White & Blue: 8/1
Field: 4/1
Odds Luke Bryan wears cowboy boots and blue jeans: 4/1
Odds Luke Bryan puts his hand on his heart during the anthem: 1/6
Odds Luke Bryan uses a cheat sheet during the anthem: 19/1
Halftime(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH)
Odds Lady Gaga sings ...
Bad Romance: 1/1
Born This Way: 13/2
Edge of Glory: 10/1
Poker Face: 22/1
Paparazzi: 30/1
Perfect Illusion: 35/1
Million Reasons: 40/1
Field: 4/1
Odds of a surprise guest joining Lady Gaga on stage at the Super Bowl show: 1/2
Odds of Lady Gaga making an anti-Trump political statement during her performance (visual or vocal): 10/13
Over/under number of Lady Gaga wardrobe changes during the performance: 2
Odds on the primary color of Lady Gaga's hair when she's first on stage:
Blond: 2/3
Brown: 3/1
Pink: 10/1
Field: 14/1
Odds of Lady Gaga's belly button being visible when she begins her performance: 5/8
