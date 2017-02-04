Las Vegas sports books only allow exotic Super Bowl prop bets that involve things that happen in the game, and what’s the fun in that?

Fortunately, books based outside the U.S. are happy to send along propositions involving everything from the length of the national anthem to the color of the Gatorade.

A publicist for Bovada Sports, one of the most active players in this game, shared some recently, and offered journalists a peek at another 20 pages’ worth upon request.

Not only that, but he invited journalists to invent their own ideas and have oddsmakers try to set odds to fit them. Umm . . . how about the odds that Lady Gaga and Bill Belichick agree to switch jobs for the evening?

Among the perennial offerings is the length of the national anthem, this year to be sung by Luke Bryan. The over / under is 2:09, and yes, Bryan said, he is well aware that it is a subject of interest to gamblers.

Bryan said at his news conference Thursday that friends, family and “people that I don’t even know walking down the street” have sought inside information from him.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bryan, who grew up in Georgia, will root for the Falcons.

Other prop bets include: