The Patriots wouldn’t have reached this point without Tom Brady. But the future Hall of Fame quarterback might not have had as successful a season had it not been for the new-old addition to their coaching staff.

Dante Scarnecchia, 68, returned as the team’s offensive line coach following a two-year retirement in order to spend more time with his family and seven grandchildren. And since he rejoined the Patriots, their offense has flourished.

Behind a relatively healthy and consistent offensive line, Brady had plenty of time to go through his progressions and diagnose defenses. He threw only two interceptions to 28 touchdowns in 12 games, and the Patriots averaged 117 rushing yards (seventh in the league). They also surrendered 24 sacks (fifth fewest).

“It was great to have Dante back,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. “Dante is a tremendous coach, one of the very best I have ever worked with. He can probably coach any position on the field.”

Belichick hired former Jets and Giants assistant coach Dave DeGuglielmo to fill Scarnecchia’s shoes. But mounting injuries derailed the unit’s production and after a woeful performance by the offensive line in the Patriots’ 2015 AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, DeGuglielmo was fired.