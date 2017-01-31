HIGHLIGHTS Report: Galynn Brady has had ‘health issues’ for 18 months

QB glad she and rest of family will be attending Super Bowl

HOUSTON — Tom Brady has been bombarded all week by questions about the Deflategate saga, his awkward relationship with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his hush-hush support of President Donald Trump. But it was the very topic Brady didn’t delve into that has been weighing most heavily on him.

A day after the Patriots quarterback got choked up talking about his father, Tom Sr., being his “hero,” Brady acknowledged how difficult the season has been for him — but not for reasons fans may expect.

“You just have different things that your family goes through throughout the course of your life,” Brady told reporters at the team’s hotel Tuesday afternoon. “It has been a challenging year for my family for some personal reasons. It will be nice to have everyone here watching us this weekend. My mom and dad, they have been so supportive my entire life, and it is nice to be here to show them and try to make them proud.”

According to CSNNE.com, Brady’s mother, Galynn, has been dealing with undisclosed “health issues” for the past 18 months. Though her condition reportedly has improved lately, the illness has been “a major source of concern” for her family.

The future Hall of Famer fought back tears during Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday when asked by a young fan to name his hero. “That’s a great question,” Brady replied, smiling. “I think my dad is my hero because he’s someone that I look up to every day.”

A day later, Brady was asked whether Super Bowl LI is an emotional one.

“I think there are different emotions every season,” said Brady, who will make his seventh Super Bowl appearance Sunday against the Falcons. “Yeah, my mom hasn’t been to a game this season and my dad has been to one. It is very atypical. They are going to be here this weekend, which I am excited about, so it will be nice to see everybody. I have a big group coming.”

Having his entire family present for the game means everything, he said.

“It is great,” Brady said. “We will be in full force. I had to get a lot of tickets this week. I saw everyone this morning and they are all excited and gearing up and ready to go. I am excited to see everybody.”