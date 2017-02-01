HOUSTON — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Wednesday he is looking forward to seeing his family later this week when they visit Houston for Sunday’s Patriots-Falcons matchup in Super Bowl LI. He is especially anxious to see his mother, Gaylinn, who has been diagnosed with an undisclosed illness for more than a year.
“I’m hoping she’s able to make it,” Brady said at his media session at the team hotel. “It’s been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family’s always been a great support system and hopefully we’ll make everybody happy on Sunday. I’m just hoping everyone’s here on Sunday to share in a great experience.”
Brady said his mother's health has added to his perspective on life.
“A lot of things put things in perspective,” he said. “Families and kids and all those things. They all put life in perspective for all of us.”
