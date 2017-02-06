HOUSTON — Tom Brady believes he was robbed.
Shortly after pulling off one of the most remarkable comebacks in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots quarterback pulled off his game-worn jersey and he suspects someone made off with it.
“It was right here, I know exactly where I put it,” Brady told security staff and equipment team managers, according to USA Today Sports.
Brady appeared to be “flustered” as he searched the Patriots locker room at NRG Stadium, a short time after New England won its fifth Super Bowl in seven tries with a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
“This is not good,” Brady was heard saying. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”
As he was leaving the stadium, Brady, who was named the Super Bowl MVP for a record fourth time, was asked if had found the missing jersey.
“No,” he said. “It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.