HOUSTON — It used to be a simple question for Troy Aikman.

People would ask him who the greatest quarterback of all time is, and he’d spit out the answer. Nothing much to think about.

“I’ve always said ‘Joe Montana,’ ” Aikman said on Tuesday. “The reason is because, not that Joe’s much older than me, but when I was really starting to follow the game and had an interest in the league, Joe was doing some remarkable things and playing at a high level. Four Super Bowls and they were good every year. So I just always felt that, in my opinion, Joe was the best.”

No longer.

“That question that was once such an easy question for me to answer is now not so easy,” Aikman admitted.

Now it’s Tom Brady.

“As I’m getting ready for this game, we don’t cover the Patriots a lot,” said Aikman, the lead analyst for Fox’s broadcast of Super Bowl LI. “We have them usually once a year at the most. And you start looking at them. What is it, 11 championship games? Six Super Bowl appearances? And now his seventh? An incredible number of playoff wins? I think you’d be hard-pressed not to name him as the greatest now regardless of what happens on Sunday.”