What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl
Tom Brady and the Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat Matt Ryan and the Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Here's what that loss looked like from Atlanta's side of things.
Atlanta's Jalen Collins (32) reacts after the New England Patriots defeat the Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Devonta Freeman (24) and Matt Bosher (5) of the Atlanta Falcons react after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks during a press conference after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Michael Mazza reacts after the New England Patriots scored late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Atlanta QB Matt Ryan leaves the field after the Falcons lose to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Atlanta Falcons (11) Julio Jones walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Robert Alford (23) of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after losing in overtime to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan talks during a press conference after losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
