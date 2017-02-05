Subscribe
    Atlanta QB Matt Ryan leaves the field after (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Atlanta QB Matt Ryan leaves the field after the Falcons lose to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Tom Brady and the Patriots rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat Matt Ryan and the Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Here's what that loss looked like from Atlanta's side of things.

    Atlanta's Jalen Collins (32) reacts after the New
    (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez)

    Atlanta's Jalen Collins (32) reacts after the New England Patriots defeat the Falcons, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Devonta Freeman (24) and Matt Bosher (5) of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Patrick Smith)

    Devonta Freeman (24) and Matt Bosher (5) of the Atlanta Falcons react after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks during
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks during a press conference after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Michael Mazza reacts after the New England Patriots
    (Credit: AP / David Goldman)

    Michael Mazza reacts after the New England Patriots scored late in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) walks off
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta QB Matt Ryan leaves the field after
    (Credit: AP / Tony Gutierrez)

    Atlanta QB Matt Ryan leaves the field after the Falcons lose to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons (11) Julio Jones walks off the
    (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey)

    Atlanta Falcons (11) Julio Jones walks off the field after losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field after losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Robert Alford (23) of the Atlanta Falcons walks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus)

    Robert Alford (23) of the Atlanta Falcons walks off the field after losing in overtime to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan talks during a
    (Credit: AP / Chuck Burton)

    Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan talks during a press conference after losing Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

