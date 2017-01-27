Subscribe
    Green Bay Packers' Andrew Quarless kisses the Vince (Credit: AP / Dave Martin)

    Green Bay Packers' Andrew Quarless kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Packers' 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.

    Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl

    Updated
    By   tom.rock@newsday.com

    15 Long Islanders have played in a Super Bowl. Here are the locals who have appeared in football's biggest game.

    John Schmitt, C, Jets (Super Bowl III)

    High school: Seton Hall Prep (Patchogue)
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Mett Snell, RB, Jets (Super Bowl III)

    High school: Carle Place
    (Credit: AP / Harold Valentine)

    Paul Rochester, DT, Jets (Super Bowl III)

    High school: Sewanhaka
    (Credit: Topps )

    John Mackey, TE, Colts (Super Bowls III, IV)

    High school: Hempstead
    (Credit: AP / Harold Valentine)

    John Niland, G, Cowboys (Super Bowl V, VI)

    High school: Amityville

    Ed Newman, G, Dolphins (Super Bowls VIII, XIX)

    High school: Syosset
    (Credit: Newsday (1972))

    Lyle Alzado, DE, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)/Raiders (XVIII)

    High school: Lawrence
    (Credit: AP)

    Paul Lankford, CB, Dolphins (XVII, XIX)

    Paul Lankford Topps football card.
    (Credit: Topps Co.)

    Craig McEwen, TE, Redskins (XXII)

    High school: Northport
    (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)

    Boomer Esiason, QB, Bengals (XXIII)

    High school: East Islip
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    Jumbo Elliott, T, Giants (XXV)

    High school: Sachem
    (Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)

    Marco Rivera, G, Packers (XXXI)

    High school: Elmont
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)

    Rob Burnett, DT, Ravens (XXXV)

    High school: Newfield
    (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Hauck)

    Todd Sauerbrun, P, Panthers (XXXVIII)

    High school: Ward Melville
    (Credit: AP / Rusty Kennedy)

    Andrew Quarless, TE, Packers (XLV)

    High school: Uniondale
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)

