Long Islanders to play in the Super Bowl
15 Long Islanders have played in a Super Bowl. Here are the locals who have appeared in football's biggest game.
John Schmitt, C, Jets (Super Bowl III)(Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)
High school: Seton Hall Prep (Patchogue)
Mett Snell, RB, Jets (Super Bowl III)(Credit: AP / Harold Valentine)
High school: Carle Place
Paul Rochester, DT, Jets (Super Bowl III)(Credit: Topps )
High school: Sewanhaka
ADVERTISEMENT
John Mackey, TE, Colts (Super Bowls III, IV)(Credit: AP / Harold Valentine)
High school: Hempstead
John Niland, G, Cowboys (Super Bowl V, VI)
High school: Amityville
Ed Newman, G, Dolphins (Super Bowls VIII, XIX)(Credit: Newsday (1972))
High school: Syosset
Lyle Alzado, DE, Broncos (Super Bowl XII)/Raiders (XVIII)(Credit: AP)
High school: Lawrence
Paul Lankford, CB, Dolphins (XVII, XIX)(Credit: Topps Co.)
Paul Lankford Topps football card.
ADVERTISEMENT
Craig McEwen, TE, Redskins (XXII)(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)
High school: Northport
Boomer Esiason, QB, Bengals (XXIII)(Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)
High school: East Islip
Jumbo Elliott, T, Giants (XXV)(Credit: Getty Images / George Rose)
High school: Sachem
Marco Rivera, G, Packers (XXXI)(Credit: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman)
High school: Elmont
Rob Burnett, DT, Ravens (XXXV)(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Hauck)
High school: Newfield
ADVERTISEMENT
Todd Sauerbrun, P, Panthers (XXXVIII)(Credit: AP / Rusty Kennedy)
High school: Ward Melville
Andrew Quarless, TE, Packers (XLV)(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin C. Cox)
High school: Uniondale
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.