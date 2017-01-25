Subscribe
    Lady Gaga performs the national anthem before the (Credit: Getty Images / Timothy A. Clary)

    Lady Gaga performs the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 7, 2016.

    Super Bowl week performers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    A look at who will be performing throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LI and during the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5.

    X Ambassadors

    X Ambassadors will perform during Super Bowl Opening
    (Credit: Getty Images for CBS Radio / Kevin Winter)

    X Ambassadors will perform during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, on Monday, Jan. 30.

    Solange

    Solange will perform during a free concert on
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

    Solange will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Robert Glasper

    Robert Glasper will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: AP / Joe Giblin)

    Robert Glasper will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Lizzo

    Lizzo will perform during a free concert on
    (Credit: AP / Amy Harris)

    Lizzo will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Sam Hunt and the Chainsmokers

    Sam Hunt, left, and the Chainsmokers will perform
    (Credit: AP / Danny Moloshok; Getty Images / Bryan Steffy)

    Sam Hunt, left, and the Chainsmokers will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Thursday, Feb. 2.

    Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars will perform at the EA Sports
    (Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello)

    Bruno Mars will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Friday, Feb. 3.

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift will perform at the EA Sports
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Taylor Swift will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4.

    Leon Bridges

    Leon Bridges will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alli Harvey)

    Leon Bridges will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.

    Shakey Graves

    Shakey Graves will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: AP / Laura Roberts)

    Shakey Graves will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.

    Robert Ellis

    Robert Ellis will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: AP / Wade Payne)

    Robert Ellis will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.

    ZZ Top

    ZZ Top will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)

    ZZ Top will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.

    Gary Clark Jr.

    Gary Clark Jr. will perform during a free
    (Credit: Getty Images for Jameson / Theo Wargo)

    Gary Clark Jr. will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.

    The Suffers

    The Suffers will perform during a free concert
    (Credit: AP / Amy Harris)

    The Suffers will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.

    Luke Bryan

    Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem ahead
    (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)

    Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5.

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)

    Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5.

