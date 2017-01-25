Super Bowl week performers
A look at who will be performing throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LI and during the big game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5.
X Ambassadors(Credit: Getty Images for CBS Radio / Kevin Winter)
X Ambassadors will perform during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, on Monday, Jan. 30.
Solange(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)
Solange will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Robert Glasper(Credit: AP / Joe Giblin)
Robert Glasper will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Lizzo(Credit: AP / Amy Harris)
Lizzo will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Sam Hunt and the Chainsmokers(Credit: AP / Danny Moloshok; Getty Images / Bryan Steffy)
Sam Hunt, left, and the Chainsmokers will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Bruno Mars(Credit: AP / Chris Pizzello)
Bruno Mars will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Friday, Feb. 3.
Taylor Swift(Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)
Taylor Swift will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Leon Bridges(Credit: Getty Images / Alli Harvey)
Leon Bridges will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.
Shakey Graves(Credit: AP / Laura Roberts)
Shakey Graves will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.
Robert Ellis(Credit: AP / Wade Payne)
Robert Ellis will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Friday, Feb. 3.
ZZ Top(Credit: AP / Winslow Townson)
ZZ Top will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Gary Clark Jr.(Credit: Getty Images for Jameson / Theo Wargo)
Gary Clark Jr. will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Suffers(Credit: AP / Amy Harris)
The Suffers will perform during a free concert on the main stage at the Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Luke Bryan(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Lady Gaga(Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris)
Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5.
