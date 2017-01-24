New York's Super Bowl winning quarterbacks
Four different quarterbacks have helped New York football teams win the Vince Lombardi trophy. Only Eli Manning has won two. Take a look back at the NFL starting quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl for the Giants or Jets.
Joe Namath, Jets, Super Bowl III(Credit: AP)
Namath helped lead the Jets to their first and only Super Bowl win by completing 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards against the Baltimore Colts. "Broadway Joe" was named the MVP for his performance in a game he guaranteed the Jets would win.
Phil Simms, Giants, Super Bowl XXI(Credit: David L. Pokress)
Simms led the Giants past the Broncos, 39-20, in the Giants' first Super Bowl appearance. He was nearly perfect, completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns to be named the MVP. Simms' 88 percent completion rate remains a Super Bowl record.
Jeff Hostetler, Giants, Super Bowl XXV(Credit: AP / Olga Shalygin)
Filling in for an injured Phil Simms, who broke his foot a few weeks before the playoffs, Hostetler did what he needed to do. He was 20 of 32 with 222 yards and a touchdown. But it was Scott Norwood's missed field goal from 47 yards with eight seconds left that secured the 20-19 victory for the Giants and started the Bills' streak of four straight Super Bowl losses.
Eli Manning, Giants, Super Bowl XLII(Credit: AP / Stephan Savoia)
The Giants entered the game as double-digit underdogs to the 18-0 Patriots, who were looking to complete a historic undefeated season. Manning orchestrated a stunning game-winning drive, complete with David Tyree's 32-yard "helmet catch" and a 13-yard touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 39 seconds left. Manning finished with 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and was named the MVP.
Eli Manning, Giants, Super Bowl XLVI(Credit: Getty Images)
In a rematch from four years earlier, Eli Manning once again helped the Giants take down the Patriots. Trailing 17-15 and starting from their own 12-yard line, the Giants got another miracle to start a game-winning drive. This time, Manning completed a memorable pass for 38 yards to Mario Manningham down the sideline with 3:46 left. Manning was 6-for-7 with 74 yards on the drive before Ahmad Bradshaw capped it off with a 6-yard touchdown with under a minute left. Manning earned his second Super Bowl MVP award with 296 yards and a touchdown.
