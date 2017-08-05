MORTEN ANDERSEN

Born Aug. 19, 1960 in Copenhagen, Denmark . . . Kicker . . . 1982-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-2000, 2006-07 Atlanta Falcons, 2001 Giants, 2002-03 Kansas City Chiefs, 2004 Minnesota Vikings . . . Scored more than 90 points in 22 seasons . . . Topped 100-point total 14 times . . . Five All-Pro teams . . . After 13 years with Saints and ranking as team’s all-time leading scorer, joined the Falcons in 1995 . . . Falcons career scoring leader . . . NFL records for career points (2,544), most field goals (565), games played (382) . . . Named to two NFL All-Decade Teams (1980s and 1990s).

TERRELL DAVIS

Born Oct. 28, 1972 in San Diego . . . Running Back . . . 1995-2001 Denver Broncos . . . Rushed for 1,750 yards and league-high 15 TDs in 1997 . . . In 1998 became fourth runner in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (2,008) and led NFL with 21 rushing TDs en route to Denver’s second straight Super Bowl title . . . Set playoff record with seven straight 100-yard performances . . . MVP of Super Bowl XXXII, rushing for 157 yards, three TDs against Packers . . . Named to All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

KENNY EASLEY

Born Jan. 15, 1959 in Chesapeake, Virginia . . . Safety . . . 1981-87 Seattle Seahawks . . . Was defensive rookie of the year . . . Defensive player of the year in 1983 and ’84 . . . All-Pro four straight seasons, 1982-85 . . . Named to All-Decade Team of 1980s.

JERRY JONES

Born Oct. 13, 1942 in Los Angeles . . . Owner, president, GM of the Dallas Cowboys . . . First owner to win three Super Bowls in first seven years of ownership . . . Cowboys in playoffs 13 times under Jones . . . Leadership in sports marketing and promotion has influenced landscape of NFL and America’s sports culture . . . Vision was driving influence in the creation and development of AT&T stadium.

JASON TAYLOR

Born Sept. 1, 1974 in Pittsburgh . . . Defensive end . . . 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Washington Redskins, 2010 Jets. . . Double-digit sack total in six seasons in eight-year span (2000-07) . . . Defensive player of the year in 2006 . . . Led NFL with career-high 181⁄2 sacks in 2002 . . . Named to All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

LADAINIAN TOMLINSON

Born June 23, 1979 in Rosebud, Texas . . . Running Back . . . 2001-09 San Diego Chargers, 2010-11 Jets . . . Rushed for 1,236 yards and 10 TDs and had 59 receptions for 367 yards in rookie season. . . . Most Valuable Player in 2006 with league-leading 1,815 yards and 28 touchdowns rushing, and 56 catches for 508 yards and three TDs to set NFL record with 31 touchdowns and 186 points in a season . . . Set NFL record with rushing touchdown in 18 straight games (2004-05) . . . All-Pro four straight seasons (2004-07) . . . Named to All-Decade Team of 2000s.

KURT WARNER

Born June 22, 1971 in Burlington, Iowa . . . Quarterback . . . 1998-2003 St. Louis Rams, 2004 Giants, 2005-09 Arizona Cardinals . . . Two-time NFL MVP (1999 and 2001) and Super Bowl XXXIV MVP after leading Rams to 23-16 victory over Tennessee Titans . . . Set Super Bowl record with 414 passing yards . . . His season totals included a league-leading and career-high 4,830 yards and 36 touchdowns to post a 101.4 passer rating . . . In 2008 led Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl.