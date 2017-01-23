The games of the XFL

FootballSports

Rod Smart of the Las Vegas Outlaws walking on the field during an XFL game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 3, 2001.

Scenes from the first and only season of the XFL, a joint venture into pro football by WWE's Vince McMahon and former head of NBC Sports Dick Ebersol in 2001.

(Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) Michael Black #21 and Dan Goodspeed of the Orlando Rage run on to the field before they take on the Chicago Enforcers during XFL opening night at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Getty Images/Todd Warshaw) Haven Fields of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen stands in the team huddle during an XFL game against the Las Vegas Outlaws at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Getty Images/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Getty Images/Todd Warshaw) Charles Puleri #7 of the New York/New Jersey Hitmen moves with the ball away from Kelvin Kinney #92 of the Las Vegas Outlaws during an XFL game at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/DON FRAZIER) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/DON FRAZIER) An XFL onfield cameraman awaits the start of the game between the Chicago Enforcers and the Orlando Rage in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001. (AP Photo/Don Frazier)

(Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) 03 Feb 2001: Russell Lala of Melbourne, Florida cheers for the Orlando Rage during XFL opening night against the Chicago Enforcers at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/ALLSPORT

(Credit: AP/LAURA RAUCH) (Credit: AP/LAURA RAUCH) Las Vegas Outlaws cheerleaders take the field at the start of the XFL opener in Las Vegas against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001, in Las Vegas. The cheerleaders of the new league have garnered nearly as much attention as the players. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

(Credit: AP/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: AP/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons wide receiver Brian Roberson jumps over Los Angeles Xtreme cornerback Dell McGee for good yardage in the fourth quarter of the Demon's 15-13 win over the Xtreme, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons fan Mark Looney, from Pleasant Hill, Calif., shows off his XFL shirt during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Xtreme, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) (Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) Eric England of the San Francisco Demons celebrates with the ball during an XFL game against the Los Angeles Extreme at Pac Bell Stadium in San Francisco, California. Th

(Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) An Orlando Rage cheerleader pumps up the crowd during XFL opening night against the Chicago Enforcers at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

(Credit: Getty Images/Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Getty Images/Stephen Dunn) A general view of a fight in the stands during an XFL game between the Los Angeles Xtreme and the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

(Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) Brandin Young of the San Francisco Demons and Scott Cloman of the Orlando Rage scramble for the ball for the opening coin toss during an XFL game at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The Rage defeated the Demons 26-14

(Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) (Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) Wendall Davis #21 of the San Francisco Demons leaps to block the catch by Darnell McDonald #80 of the Los Angeles Extreme in an XFL game at Pac Bell Stadium in San Francisco, California.

(Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons) Michael Black #21 of the Orlando Rage runs with the ball against the Chicago Enforcers during XFL opening night at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons halfback Vaughn Dunbar, right, fails to score in front of Los Angeles Xtreme safety Ricky Parker during the third quarter, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game.The Demons beat the Xtreme 15-13. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAURA RAUCH) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAURA RAUCH) XFL founder Vince McMahon addresses the crowd at the start of the inaugural XFL game in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001 where the Las Vegas Outlaws are matched against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen.. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

(Credit: AP/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: AP/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons wide receiver Brian Roberson (89) jumps over Los Angeles Xtreme safety Jeff Russell (20) and teammate center Michael Kiselak as Xtreme safety Eric Johnson , right, looks on, right, for a 17 yard run during the first quarter, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons cheerleaders perform before the Demons game against the Los Angeles Xtreme, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAURA RAUCH) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/LAURA RAUCH) Las Vegas Outlaws fans spill their beer as they cheer during the first half of the XFL game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch)

(Credit: Associated Press/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: Associated Press/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons halfback Vaughn Dunbar, left, is congratulated by quarterback Mike Pawlawski, right, after Dunbar scored on a pass from the three-yard line from Pawlawski in the first quarter, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. An XFL cameraman gets in close in the end zone with the players. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons quarterback Mike Pawlawski gives an interview during the game with the Los Angeles Xtreme in the first quarter, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) Los Angeles Xtreme wide receiver Todd Doxzon, left, and San Francisco Demons wide receiver Jimmy Cunningham, right, run for Coin Flip Challenge in the first quarter, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. Players run from the 30-yard line and battle for the ball at mid-field. The Xtreme won the Challenge. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAUL SAKUMA) San Francisco Demons fan Chris Wright, 11, from Benicia, Calif., holds up a sign during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Xtreme, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2001 in San Francisco in their first XFL game. The Demons beat the Xtreme 15-13. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(Credit: Allsport/Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Allsport/Stephen Dunn) John Avery of the Chicago Enforcers gets support from Latario Rachal and Jeremaine Copeland of the Los Angeles Xtreme during an XFL post-game interview by NBC's Fred Rogginat the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 10, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) Members of the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen kneel for prayer at an XFL game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 3, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Stephen Dunn) (Credit: Allsport/Stephen Dunn) Head Coach Al Luginbill of the Los Angeles Xtreme discusses strategy with Dell 'A-1' McGee #26 and Ricky 'R.P. 2' Parker #29 during an XFL game against the Chicago Enforcers at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Californi

(Credit: Allsport/Tom Hauck) (Credit: Allsport/Tom Hauck) Richard O''Donnell of the San Francisco Demons carries the ball as he is tackled by Leomont Evans of the Los Angeles Extreme in an XFL game at Pac Bell Stadium in San Francisco, California. The Demons defeated the Extreme, 16-15, on Feb. 4, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) (Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) Two XFL fans partcipate in halftime contests during the XFLChampionship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on April 21, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) Mike Furrey of the Las Vegas Outlaws runs with the ball during an XFL game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Credit: Allsport/Tom Hauck) (Credit: Allsport/Tom Hauck) Dell McGee of the Los Angeles Extreme gets ready to move at the snap during an XFL game against the San Francisco Demons at Pac Bell Stadium in San Francisco, California, on Feb. 4, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) A view of the field cameraman as he walks by the players during an XFL game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 3, 2001.

(Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) The SkyCam seen at an XFL game in 2001 was one of technological advances the league made for television.

(Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) (Credit: Allsport/Todd Warshaw) Rod "He Hate Me" Smart of the Las Vegas Outlaws gets tackled during an XFL game against the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 3, 2001.

(Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) (Credit: Getty Images/Tom Hauck) Jamie Reader of the San Francisco Demons during an XFL game against the Los Angeles Extreme at Pac Bell Stadium in San Francisco, California. The Demons defeated the Extreme 16-15.

(Credit: Allsport/Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Allsport/Ezra Shaw) An XFL cameraman in the huddle of the Orlando Rage during their game against the New York Hitmen at Giant Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TONY RANZE) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TONY RANZE) Chicago Enforcers back Troy Saunders dives on Orlando Rage back Hassan Shansid-Deen (30) to recover the the ball in the "Dash for the ball" before the new XFL league opening game at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, 03 February 2001. The "Dash for the ball" is conducted in place of a coin toss that decides which team will kick off.

(Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) (Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) Reggie Durden #21 of the Los Angeles Xtreme celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco Demons during the XFL Championship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum

(Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) (Credit: Allsport/Scott Halleran) Tommy Maddox of the Los Angeles Xtreme celebrates with the XFL Championship trophy after defeating the San Francisco Demons 38-6 in the XFL Championship game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on April 21, 2001.

(Credit: AP/LAURA RAUCH) (Credit: AP/LAURA RAUCH) Las Vegas Outlaws safety Jamel Williams celebrates his victory in the scramble for the ball over the New York/New Jersey Hitmen at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2001. The scramle, which takes place instead of a coin toss and features one player from each team competing for a loose ball, made Las Vegas the recieving team for the XFL's first kickoff.